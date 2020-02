GEORGE TOWN: Parti Amanah Nasional vice-president Datuk Paduka Husam Musa (pix) has asked that Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed not incorporate the conspirators behind the apparent “coup d’état” into his new cabinet lineup.

Certain quarters had moved on Sunday to orchestrate what is seen as a move to destablise the Pakatan Harapan national government, comprising PKR, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Parti Amanah Nasional and DAP, by replacing it with a coalition of Barisan Nasional (BN), PAS and ex-Pakatan leaders.

Bersatu had on the same token withdrew from Pakatan on the same day although its decision to join the BN-led coalition is said to be uncertain.

Husam said that the move which is akin to a coup, must be condemned.

By resisting lobbying of the conspirators to be reappointed into the cabinet, he said Mahathir will send a strong message that the backdoor approach to power cannot be condoned, especially if it involved appointing politicians alleged for corruption.

Husam said this in reference to the possible formation of a national government following the current stalemate on the national political scene in which Bersatu withdrew from Pakatan, together with nine PKR elected representatives led by the party’s former deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Meanwhile, the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) rejects all attempts by any quarter to form a government through a “backdoor” approach.

The watchdog also strongly opposes and rejects the inclusion of Umno into the government at all cost.

“Although there are no laws being breached in forming such (a government), it must be remembered that the people voted in the Pakatan government on the basis of rejecting the previous corrupted regime.

“Therefore, any attempt by the previous regime and current opposition to form a government with corrupted crooks and by bypassing the voters is an act of treachery which must be opposed strongly and fiercely,” it adds.

C4 also urged Pakatan MPs to place the interest of the nation above all things.