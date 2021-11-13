Keep your guard up to continue enjoying relaxation under national recovery plan -King

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al- Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) today reminded the people that the relaxation of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) that they now enjoy can be taken away if they continue to be complacent.

His Majesty said all parties should continue to play their role to rid the country completely of Covid-19 and advised the people to be patient and take care of their health and abide by the rules set by the government in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“ I believe that after every storm there’s calm and after the rain there’s a rainbow,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah at His Majesty’s 2021 official birthday celebration at Istana Negara here, today.

Also present was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

At the ceremony, a total of 44 out of 1,207 people received the federal awards and medals that were conferred to them in conjunction with His Majesty’s birthday celebration on June 7.

However, no investiture ceremony was held then due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During today’s celebration, His Majesty said it was supposed to take place last July, but could not be held then due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

“ Alhamdulillah, the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country is now improving. The country is moving towards the final phase of PPN which gives various relaxations to my people,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

The PPN, which includes four phases, was announced on June 15 by former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

-Bernama