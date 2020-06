PETALING JAYA: The health and safety of loved ones lie in the hands of their families, Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr N. Ganabaskaran (pix) said yesterday.

“Not only must a person protect himself, he must also take into consideration the health of all family members,” he said in advising the public to be more vigilant as interstate travels were allowed from yesterday.

“The public must follow the guidelines and SOP set by the government. This is in the interest of protecting their loved ones and putting an end to Covid-19. No one knows exactly who is infected and the elderly are more susceptible to the virus.”

Ganabaskaran urged those returning home to advise their parents and family members on the importance of following the government’s SOP and the advice of the Health Ministry.

“There no such thing as business as usual even with the relaxation of restrictions,” he said.

On childcare centres and schools, he said younger children are more likely to listen to their carers.

“However, teenagers assume they won’t get infected and are more likely to ignore the SOP. But they must remember that if they do, they can infect their families.”

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Health Coalition called for improving the living conditions of migrant workers, their housing needs, conditions in detention centres, and long-term workforce policies.

