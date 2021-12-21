Keeping Christmas joyful

PETALING JAYA: Although the air is still thick with trepidation, churches and parishioners are determined for this Christmas celebration to not be any less special.

While most agree that it is necessary to have additional precautions to curb the spread of Covid-19, particularly given the emergence of the Omicron strain, they are determined to ensure that the spirit of Christmas is just as joyful.

Methodist Church bishop Dr T. Jeyakumar said online Christmas services will be available for those who prefer not to make the trip to church.

“The number of parishioners in church will be limited, but our efforts to ensure a joyful celebration will not be hindered,” he said, adding that Christmas is as much a celebration of the heart as it is in a church.

For those who choose to attend the service in person, the Holy Communion will be served just like it was last year – pre-packed for distribution to parishioners.

Jeyakumar said the standard operating procedures (SOP) will be observed by the church “to the letter”.

“We are very health conscious, and we care for the well-being of everyone.”

He also expressed hope that the government would not impose too many restrictions, given that churches have already been doing their best to ensure safety.

“This is a once-a-year event, and people would love to gather for the celebration. Even air-conditioned churches are leaving their doors and windows open during the service. If necessary, we will conduct additional services so that there would be fewer people at each service.”

Jeyakumar said time will be given between services to properly sanitise the nave and aisles.

St Paul’s Church vicar, the Rev Joshua Ong noted that while people will be allowed to attend Christmas mass in church, house-to-house carolling is not encouraged.

He urged the government to properly specify the hours allowed for activities, especially the midnight mass.

“This will enable us to keep our parishioners informed, so that they come prepared,” he said, adding that he expects a more joyful celebration compared with last year.

Ong wants parishioners to take the opportunity to be part of the physical gathering, but cautioned that the SOP must be strictly observed.

However, for Father Gregory Chan of the Church of The Assumption, preparations are still tentative pending the green light from the Health Ministry.

“For the Christmas Eve and Christmas masses, we will announce the time slots when the SOP is confirmed by the ministry,” he said, adding that the church is prepared to go online if a Christmas mass is not allowed.

Chan said those who are unable to travel home to celebrate Christmas could do so with members of the “church family”.

Meanwhile, the Rev Justin Clarance of the Tamil Methodist Church in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, questioned the need for a special SOP for Christmas.

“I understand the worry about the carolling sessions, but many churches have opted out of this tradition. Those who wish to continue must do so under very strict guidelines.”

He said those who choose to go to church would be required to present an RTK-Antigen test result to show that they have not been infected.

“I understand that it must be hard not to celebrate Christmas the traditional way, but we need to ensure safety.

“Tradition changes with time and someday, our current practices could become a tradition too,” he added.