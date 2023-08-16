Keeping constant eye on staff

PETALING JAYA: Constant monitoring and tracking of employees can create a high stress work environment as they would feel constantly watched and judged. This may lead to increased anxiety and pressure to constantly perform at the highest level, said a local telecommunication company chief human resources officer.

Thew Shao Xi, 34, said: “In efforts to optimise efficiency and performance, organisations are increasingly adopting productivity tracking systems that capture and analyse various data points related to employee work activities, providing valuable insights for decision-making and performance management.

“Productivity tracking systems work by collecting and evaluating data on employee work activities. This can include the time spent on tasks, work completed, projects accomplished and other relevant factors.

“By analysing this data, organisations gain a comprehensive understanding of employee productivity levels and can identify areas for improvement,” said Thew.

“However, the practice of monitoring employees has the potential to render negative consequences. In fact, studies have shown that employees who are monitored are more inclined to take unauthorised breaks and deliberately work at a slower pace.

“When productivity is constantly tracked and measured, it can create an unhealthy competitive atmosphere among employees. This competitiveness may hinder collaboration and teamwork, negatively impacting the overall work environment.

“Productivity tracking systems may not always provide an accurate representation of an employee’s true productivity. Factors such as the quality of work, creativity and problem-solving abilities may not be adequately captured in these systems, resulting in unreliable measurements.”

Considering this, a fresh graduate who is working for a multinational company, Aarthi Edward, 24, said: “I recently found out that the company I work for has implemented a monitoring system on all the work stations to track employees’ progress. I was informed about this by a colleague.

“Employees should be informed about the system and be aware of their specific performance metrics.

This transparency promotes understanding and eliminates misconceptions about how their work is measured and evaluated.

“In an evolving work environment, productivity tracking systems are becoming increasingly important tools to enhance efficiency and optimise organisational performance. However, implementing such systems requires careful consideration of employee privacy, morale and fair evaluation practices to ensure a positive and productive work environment.”

“The tracking system also shows a lack of trust from employers, making employees feel like they are not trusted to manage their time and tasks efficiently. This lack of autonomy can negatively impact motivation and job satisfaction and could also lead to increased stress levels, decreased motivation and ultimately, reduced job satisfaction.

“It’s important for organisations to consider the potential negative effects of employee productivity tracking systems and find a balance between monitoring and fostering a healthy work environment.

“Open communication, clear expectations and trust-building measures can help mitigate these negative impacts,” said Aarthi.

“It is crucial to balance the need for productivity tracking with employee privacy and morale. Organisations should ensure data privacy and security protocols are in place and limit access to sensitive information. Clear communication about the system’s purpose and usage is vital to avoid any negative impact on employee morale.

“Organisations should offer employees the opportunity to provide feedback or challenge productivity assessments to ensure a fair and unbiased evaluation process. Depending on the system setup, employees may have access to their own productivity data. By providing employee portals, dashboards or personalised reports, organisations empower employees to monitor their productivity data, fostering self-awareness and enabling them to make necessary improvements.”