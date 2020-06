STARK figures have emerged about the number of jobs cut and a trade deficit of RM3.5 billion in April 2020 after 269 consecutive months of surplus.

However, this is expected as the Covid-19 pandemic has a stranglehold on trade, which is the lifeblood of our economy.

Severe disruptions to the global supply chain have cut down the amount of transactions between trading countries significantly.

Malaysia’s exports contracted by 23.8% to RM64.92 billion while imports dropped by 8% to RM68.42 billion

Senior Minister-cum-International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is right in pointing out that the declines in both exports and imports were expected given that most countries around the world were under some form of lockdown.

He has anticipated that our exports will improve in the coming months with the government allowing more industries to resume operations and at full operating capacity since May 4.

Chief Statistician of Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin shares Azmin’s confidence and he too expects trade to rebound in May.

It is the government’s wish, as well as industry players’ hopes, that every cog in our economy is operational soonest possible so that there can be some form of revival.

For one, those in the hospitality sector, like tour companies and hotels, which have been decimated by the pandemic, will want to resume operations soon – albeit with some standard operating procedures in place.

We have already heard of hotels and tour firms ceasing operations for good and, thus, thousands losing their jobs. If the situation persists, then we will be in for more job losses.

Job losses in the country have jumped by 42% year-on-year for this first quarter, according to the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) Employment Insurance System.

Socso expects the trend to accelerate from April 2020 onwards, with job losses increasing by 50% to 200% year-on-year for each subsequent quarter in 2020.

Among the industries most affected by the pandemic are tourism, entertainment, retail, restaurants and sports.

With cases of Covid-19 infection tapering off, we can expect the government to loosen restrictions and enable more sectors to reopen.

Of course, the bottom line is that if and when they are allowed to resume operations, there must be a concerted effort that Covid-19 is kept in check.

Failure to keep the pandemic at bay is not an option.

Read this story on our iPaper:

Keeping pandemic at bay vital while rebooting economy