Kelab Harmoni Malaysia, Kings College working towards education opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR: Kelab Harmoni Malaysia and Kings College pledged to continue supporting emerging partnerships and exploring new areas of collaboration in higher education, research, and education innovation.

Its patron Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker, who is also the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, visited the college recently to explore additional areas of collaboration in a new scholarship scheme; policy and reform challenges; leadership; further education and skills development; and monitoring partners in education.

He was welcomed by the Board of Directors, Dr. Mahendra Chandra, Murugan Veloo , CEO Ramadesan and its academic staff.

“Providing the youth of today a chance to enjoy a holistic higher education has always been the concern. Bearing that in mind, we hope to give more students a chance to pursue affordable yet quality education, especially during this pandemic. This collaboration with Kings College will definitely benefit more students,“ he said.

Murugan in his welcome speech, said, “It was a pleasure and honour to welcome Ti Lian Ker to the campus. We’re especially delighted about our collaboration, and we look forward to it.

The Senator toured Kings College campus and heard about the active role it plays as a thriving institution providing quality education for students from all walks of life.

Today, Kings College is a success story in global higher education with over 22 years of experience and students coming from various countries on a purpose-built site in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Kings College currently offers foundation, diploma, and undergraduate courses in Business Administration, Information Systems, Accounting, and Hotel Management, which are all embedded with micro- credentials.