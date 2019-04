PUTRAJAYA: Prasarana Malaysia Bhd will receive 27 new train sets for the Kelana Jaya (KLAV-27) line of the Light Rail Transit system over five years from Bombardier Hartasuma Consortium (BHC), according to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Lim said the first of the 27 new train sets is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of next year, while the existing two-car train sets will be refurbished to four-car train sets.

Lim said for the Industrial Collaboration Programme (ICP) for KLAV-27 with a contract value of RM1.7 billion, BHC is committed to using at least 35% local content valued at RM600 million.

“This programme would contribute to the country’s economic and industrial growth, with hundreds of job opportunities opened up for locals over the next four years,” he told reporters after the signing of the first-tier ICP agreement between the government and BHC, here today.

For the RM473 million contract to refurbish the two-coach train sets for the Kelana Jaya line, Lim said BHC has agreed to broaden the local supplier data base for rolling stock.

“The supply of local components and services by 14 local companies is worth an estimated RM100.7 million,“ he said, adding local companies’ involvement in the supply of components and services at competitive rates could ensure the rail sector’s sustainability. — Bernama