Kelana Jaya LRT service disruption caused by faulty mechanical components

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) service was disrupted this morning after faulty mechanical components halted the train at the Pasar Seni platform, said LRT Kelana Jaya Line chief operating officer Ismail Abdullah.

He said the mechanical components malfunctioned and failed to convey power supply from the tracks to train, causing it to stop moving.

“The 9am incident at the Pasar Seni platform happened because several mechanical components such as the traction rod and power accumulator broke and got stuck on the power source of the tracks, preventing the train from moving and causing a short-circuit.

“The maintenance team managed to extract the broken components to enable the power source on the tracks to be restored,” he said at a news conference at Kompleks Rapid Rail Subang.

He said the Kelana Jaya LRT route service was fully restored at 12.20pm after the process to remove the affected train was completed.

He said while repairs were being undertaken, the Kelana Jaya LRT operation control centre activated the ‘Alternate Service’ plan to transport commuters to their respective destinations.

“The alternate service plan involved the return train service between the Gombak and KLCC stations, from Putra Heights to Bangsar stations and a shuttle service from platform 1 of the Bangsar station to Masjid Jamek station and KLCC station,” he said.

He added that affected commuters were offered coupons for refunds which could be redeemed at the Kelana Jaya LRT counters. - Bernama