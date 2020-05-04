Kelantan Aksem ready to check illegal entries during CMCO

TUMPAT: The Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem) in Kelantan is gearing up to curb possible entry of illegal immigrants especially citizens of neighbouring countries who may want to return to work.

Its commander, Rusli Karim, said there was a high chance that the immigrants would use illegal bases to return to their workplaces in restaurants and other sectors when the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) was enforced in the state.

“We are prepared to face the possibility. Aksem with other enforcement agencies will work together to address it,” he told reporters at a road block in Pengkalan Kubor, here today.

The CMCO began in several states today, easing restrictions to allow certain sectors to resume operations. However, Kelantan has deferred its implementation until a decision is made at a special meeting on Thursday.

Rusli said during the Ramadan month, the agency was still tightening the security control at the borders especially the illegal bases, and hoped that nearby residents would continue to cooperate in providing information.

“There are three road blocks, namely in Bukit Bunga, Jeli; Pengkalan Kubor in Tumpat and Rantau Panjang in Pasir Mas, as well as patrol activities along the Malaysia-Thailand borders,” he explained.

Some 178 personnel including five officers are on 24-hour duty to ensure security at the country’s borders is not compromised. - Bernama