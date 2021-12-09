Kelantan allocates RM11.2 million for 2022 cleanliness programme

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has allocated RM11.2 million for the 2022 Kelantanku Bersih Programme to improve the level of cleanliness statewide.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin said the programme includes the construction and upgrading of public facilities at recreational and tourism centres.

He said the allocation would also cover costs to upgrade local authorities’ (PBT) public facilities and waste disposal centres.

“It is an integrated initiative between government agencies, non-government organisations (NGO) and local communities in achieving a clean Kelantan state and getting the people to be clean conscious.

“As such, we hope all quarters will always adopt a spirit of togetherness and be prepared to change their way of living by stressing on cleanliness so that it becomes a culture in the state.”

He said this to reporters after the launch of the 2021 Kelantanku Bersih programme and Kelantan PBT Clean, Beautiful and Cheerful Zone here, today which was also attended by State Assembly speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya’kub.

Earlier, Deputy Menteri Besar, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah officiated the ceremony.

Elaborating, Izani said at the opening of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Kelantan State Legislative Assembly, the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V had decreed that cleanliness be given attention by all layers of society.

“To uphold the Ruler’s wishes, I hope the local authorities will be able to implement the Kelantanku Bersih Programme more effectively with the participation of the community and making the Clean, Beautiful and Cheerful Zone as the focus point.

Meanwhile, in another development Abdullah said, state assemblymen with Covid-19 symptoms were advised to undergo self-quarantine to curb the spread of infection.

He said this after Tendong assemblyman Mohd Rozi Mohamad and Tanjung Mas assemblyman Rohani Ibrahim were confirmed Covid-19 positive at the sitting last week.

“I urge all 41 assemblymen to undergo self-quarantine if they are symptomatic. To date, only two have tested positive. Mohd Roseli Ismail (Kemuning) is undergoing quarantine as he was a close contact of Menteri Besar (Datuk Ahmad Yakob) who is also on home quarantine,” he said.

Prior to this, Bernama reported that the Kelantan State Assembly sitting which has been scheduled until Dec 7 ended much earlier, on Dec 5, after the two assemblyman tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama