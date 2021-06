KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has allocated RM2.25 million through its phase two Pakej Bantuan Cakna Rakyat Covid-19 especially for petty traders affected by the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 or total lockdown.

Its Menteri Besar, Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix) said from the total, RM50,000 would be distributed to each of 45 state constituency service centres throughout Kelantan for distribution to the group concerned.

“Hopefully the allocation would help lighten the burden of every petty trader affected and let us pray and strive to contain Covid-19 infection,” he said in a statement today.

On June 2, the state government had announced the first phase of Pakej Bantuan Cakna Rakyat Covid-19 with an allocation of RM2.7 million for residents affected by MCO 3.0. — Bernama