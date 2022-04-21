Kelantan allocates RM8.3 mln for civil servants’ Aidilfitri aid: MB

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has allocated RM8.3 million for special Aidilfitri financial assistance to about 11,400 civil servants in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix), however, said that the actual number of recipients would probably be more as the counting process was still ongoing, including contract staff and teaching staff at pondok schools and tahfiz centres.

“Payment of special financial assistance will be made before Aidilfitri so that they (civil servants) can spend it and ease some of the burdens,” he told reporters after presenting Raya cookies to the security forces and department heads at the Kota Darulnaim Complex, in here today.

Yesterday, Ahmad announced the provision of special Aidilfitri assistance of RM1,000 to civil servants in the state from Grade 56 and below.

Also, RM500 will be distributed to all penghulu in parliamentary and state constituencies; halaqat officers and teachers; council members; state constituencies’ ICT coordinators; Armalah (single mothers) coordinators and teachers at pondok schools statewide.

Apart from that, RM250 will be channelled to Quran and Fardu Ain teachers and Kelantan Women Development Centre (PPWK) teachers (mudaribbah). — Bernama