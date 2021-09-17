Kelantan allows 40 congregants for Friday, obligatory prayers from today

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maik) has given the green light for Friday and obligatory prayers at all districts, sub-districts and surau from today, with the number of congregants set at 40.

Maik president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said permission to perform the prayers during Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) was only allowed to mosque staff and those fully vaccinated.

“The implementation of the Friday and obligatory prayers also received the consent of the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V as the State Islamic religious leader,“ he said in a statement last night.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam, who is also Tengku Temenggong Kelantan, said the mosque staff and congregants present must be fully vaccinated, with recipients of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines required to have passed the 14th day from the date of the second vaccination dose.

“Meanwhile, recipients of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson and CanSino vaccines must have passed the 28th day from the date of the jab. Mosque staff and the congregants are encouraged to wear two layers of face masks (double mask).

“The time spent in the mosque, surau, musalla should also be shortened for compulsory activities, which is one hour before Friday prayers and 30 minutes for obligatory prayers,” he said, adding that besides making markings of at least two metres for the congregants, all doors and windows should be opened and fans switched on to ensure proper ventilation.

“No gathering is allowed at the mosque, including lectures and tadarus (group Quran recitation),” he said.

-Bernama