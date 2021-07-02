Kelantan allows Aidiladha sacrificial rites at set locations

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan has allowed the implementation of sacrificial rites in conjunction with Aidiladha under the Phase One of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) by following a few guidelines set by the Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK).

MAIK President Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said the slaughtering of sacrificial animals was allowed to be carried out at the ruminant slaughterhouses at the Veterinary Services Department (JPV) Abattoir Complex in three districts, namely Kota Bharu, Machang and Pasir Mas.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam, who is also Tengku Temenggong Kelantan, said the implementation of the sacrificial rites was also allowed in mosques approved by MAIK.

“However, private or family sacrificial activities are not allowed,” he said in a statement today.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam said the slaughtering staff for a cow or buffalo in one day should not exceed 10 people, while for goats or sheep, not more than five people with the maximum number of animals slaughtered in one day limited to five.

“Participants of the sacrificial rites are not allowed to attend the ceremony and they need to delegate the organisers to complete the task.

“No feast is allowed and the meat should be distributed directly to the participants and recipients,” he said.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam said the permission was based on the decision of a Special Meeting on the Implementation of Sacrificial Rites during Phase One of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan last Wednesday, which was also attended by Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad.

-Bernama