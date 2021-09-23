Kelantan allows marriage solemnisation at private premises, mosques

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan allows marriage solemnisation ceremonies to be held at private premises or mosques with immediate effect.

Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (Jaheaik) director Datuk Che Mohd Rahim Jusoh said however, the ceremonies must not exceed 30 minutes and be conducted in full compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set.

Apart from that, he said the ceremonies are only allowed to be attended by 10 people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, including the bride and bridegroom, marriage official, wali or legal guardian of the bride and witnesses.

“For couples and guardians of the bride who have not been fully vaccinated, they are required to undergo a Covid-19 screening test at least two days before the ceremony.

“Those who conduct the screening using the self-screening test kit must update the result via the MySejahtera application,” he said in a statement today.

Che Mohd Rahim said the guardians of the bride can apply for wakalah wali (representative) if they are unable to attend the ceremony.

“Only a fully vaccinated official is allowed to solemnise the marriage. Potential brides and bridegrooms are also allowed to be solemnised by a marriage official from the neighbouring mukim if the official in their area has not completed his vaccination,” he said.

He said the marriage ceremony can be cancelled if the SOPs are not complied with.

-Bernama