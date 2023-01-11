Kelantan Aman Palestin collects RM500,000 to help Palestinians

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Aman Palestin has managed to collect RM500,000 thus far, to assist the people of Palestine who have been affected by the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict.

State Aman Palestine branch manager Mohd Salmi Mohamed said the increase in contributions clearly shows the concern of the people in Kelantan towards the welfare of the Palestinians and their sense of solidarity for humanitarian initiatives.

“In September we managed to collect RM250,000 and the amount reached RM500,000 in October. All the donations collected will be handed to the headquarters. The money will be used to buy food and clothing for the people in Gaza,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after receiving a donation of RM3,811 from the state Veterinary Department which was handed by the State Veterinary Department’s deputy director (management) Mohd Ridzuan Sulaiman, here today. -Bernama