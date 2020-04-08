Kelantan announces RM29m aid for people affected by MCO

KOTA BARU: The Kelantan government today announced aid of RM29 million to help the people who are adversely affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) enforced by the federal government since last March 18.

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix) said the aid included a one-off payment of RM500 to state civil servants and RM250 to political appointees, such as “penggawa” and “penghulu”.

“Apart from that, the government also decided to give a one-off payment of RM300 to the state government frontliners, comprising the penggawa, penghulu, labourers at the Land and District offices and local government authorities (PBT).

“The payment will be disbursed the soonest possible to those concerned,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting at the Mentri Besar’s official residence, JKR 10, here today.

Ahmad said the state government also agreed to exempt rental payment for two months to tenants of government premises owned by the statutory bodies, such as the State Economic Development Corporation (PKINK), the Kelantan Mentri Besar Incorporate and PBT.

“The state government will bear the rental payment of the premises concerned and will disburse the payments to the respective statutory bodies and PBT because the rental payments are their income.

“However, this exemption does not cover big companies with supermarket chains, banks and fast food restaurants that are renting premises owned by the state government’s statutory bodies,” he added. — Bernama