KOTA BARU: The Kelantan government has asked the Attorney-General’s Chambers to act immediately to stop the circulation of fake news on the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said today the Attorney-General should be concerned about what he (Mohd Amar) described as an immoral act because it did not involve just the Sultan of Kelantan in his personal capacity but the Institution of the Rulers.

“It is the duty of the Attorney-General to ensure that incorrect information does not circulate among the people,” he said, adding that nothing had been done so far to stop the circulation of the fake news.

“We are talking about an institution, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is an institution, the Sultan is an institution,” he emphasised at a press conference after Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob had delivered his 2019 New Year Message, here.

Mohd Amar was commenting on the rumours that had been circulating on social media about the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, over the last few days.

Mohd Amar also said that some people had questioned what the Attorney-General’s Chambers was doing to the extent that accusations, fake news and rumours were circulating on the social media.

“In fact, the Attorney-General should be concerned about this matter and act where it can act and investigate what should be investigated,” he said.

Mohd Amar said he did not discount the possibility that the circulation of the fake news was designed to tarnish the image of the Kelantan government.

“Everyone knows that the state government enjoys a close relationship with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. As such, anything against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can also be against the state government,” he said. — Bernama