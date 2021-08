KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan State Legislative Assembly today congratulated Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) on his appointment as the ninth Prime Minister.

Speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya’kub conveyed the congratulatory message after the recitation of prayers at the opening ceremony of the fourth term of the 14th Kelantan State Legislative Assembly at the Kota Darulnaim Complex, here, today.

Abdullah said the people have placed high hopes for the country to move forward in facing the current political and economic challenges.

The state assembly also extended its condolences to the family of Melor assemblyman Dr Md Yusnan Yusof who died of a heart attack on April 30.

The three-day sitting until Wednesday (Aug 23-25) was conducted face-to-face in strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

All 44 assemblymen had undergone the Covid-19 screening and those attending the sitting were required to scan the QR Code provided, use suitable face masks and observe physical distancing as stipulated in the SOPs.

The last time the state assembly convened was on April 13, last year, for 45 minutes due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order. -Bernama