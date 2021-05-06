Kelantan Bersatu Armada chief dies

PASIR MAS: Kelantan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Armada chief Datuk Muhammad Amiin Ridhuwan Ab Aziz, 36, died at about 6 am today from a heart attack.

This was confirmed by Kelantan Armada press secretary, Che Isham Sharudin Che Hamat Nordin, when contacted by Bernama.

“He was said to complain of chest pan and collapsed during sahur (pre-dawn meal) today at his residence and was brought to Pasir Mas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” said Che Isham Sharudin.

He said the funeral is expected to be held after the zohor prayer today at the Benta Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Pohon Buluh here.

Muhammad Amiin Ridhuwan, who was also the Pasir Mas Bersatu Armada chief, left two wives and eight children. - Bernama