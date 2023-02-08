Kelantan BN confident of winning 16 seats

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Barisan Nasional (BN) is banking on winning 16 seats in the state election this Aug 12.

State BN secretary Datuk Seri Md Alwi Che Ahmad said the 16 seats included eight seats which were won by the last general election.

“Through the PH-BN coalition, BN is confident of retaining the eight seats and winning the other eight from PAS. We hope that the BN and PH coalition can bring about change in Kelantan,“ he told a press conference at the Kelantan Umno Building here today.

Alwi said he was confident that BN would win the 16 seats, including Melor and Jelawat.

Apart from the 16 seats, he said, the PH-BN coalition is also hoping to win another seven seats, to secure enough majority to form the state government.

The coming state election will witness BN contesting 31 seats and PH (14), while PAS is fielding candidates in all 45 seats. -Bernama