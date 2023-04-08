Kelantan BN-PH to announce manifesto tomorrow

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will launch their manifesto for the state election tomorrow.

Kelantan BN secretary Datuk Seri Md Alwi Che Ahmad said the pledges in the manifesto would include establishing a Tahfiz and Science University College.

He said the manifesto would outline more than 10 pledges which reflect the demands and needs of the people in the state.

“One of the pledges is the construction of the Tahfiz Al-Quran (and) Science University College, it will be able to produce professionals who memorise the Quran,“ he told a press conference here today. -Bernama