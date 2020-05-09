Kelantan CMCO compliance level reaches 95%: Police

KOTA BHARU: The level of public compliance in Kelantan with the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) has reached 95%, said state police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan.

“The police are also monitoring and patrolling the public areas such as the market and found that most of the visitors are adults. Despite the larger number of visitors compared to before, they are seen to be following the SOP (standard operating procedure),” he told Bernama, here today.

In a similar development, Hasanuddin said there are currently 10 roadblocks throughout the state for the CMCO period.

So far, no arrest has been made while the people are beginning to understand and comply with the SOP, he said. - Bernama