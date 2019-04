KOTA BARU: He managed to break through the ceiling of a court lock-up before making his getaway yesterday.

However, it was a short-lived escapade as the police managed to nab the 34-year-old detainee in less than 30 hours.

He was re-arrested in Jalan Tok Guru, here about 5.45pm today while he was riding a stolen motorcycle, by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Kelantan Police Contingent headquarters.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hasan said that the detainee identified as Dahalan Abdul Ghanihad, escaped by breaking the ceiling and the roof of the Bachok Magistrate’s Court lock up yesterday.

He had earlier been brought to the court lock-up for mention of his case under Section 15 (e) of the Crime Prevention Act 1959.

Hasanuddin said the police had soon after the incident at 1.10pm yesterday, launched a manhunt and set up road blocks in Bachok to nab him. — Bernama