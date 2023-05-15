Kelantan cops strengthen cooperation with Thai authorities to tackle crime, smuggling issues

PASIR MAS: Kelantan police will continue to strengthen cooperation with Thai authorities in dealing with all problems, especially those related to crime and smuggling at the Malaysia-Thailand border. said

Kelantan Police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said that, as a result of meeting with the highest leadership of the Narathiwat Regional Police and the Royal Thai Army of the Three Regions (Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani) in March, strict controls had been implemented and this has had a major impact on all activities at the border.

“We have also instructed district police chiefs (KPD) bordering neighbouring countries to always collaborate with them to facilitate any immediate actions that need to be taken.

“This cooperation will surely facilitate all plannings and further intensify the actions of the Malaysian and Thai authorities,” he said.

He told reporters this after witnessing the handing-over of duty of the Pasir Mas KDP from acting Supt Nik Aminuddin Raja Abdullah to the new KPD, ACP Kama Azural Mohamed.

Kama Azural, who was previously the head of the Kelantan Management Department, handed over his post to ACP Kamsani Hassan, who was previously the head of the Management Department at the Terengganu Police Contingent Headquarters.

At the ceremony, Kelantan Deputy Police chief (TKP) SAC Salim Youb handed over the acting duties to DCP Victor Sanjos, who previously held the post of Deputy Director (Cyber and Multimedia Crime Investigation) of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Narcotics Investigation Department chief ACP Sheik Azhar Sheik Omar, who has taken over as Commander of the Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (PGA) of the Department of Internal Security and Public Order (JKDNKA), Kuantan, Pahang, handed over his duties to ACP Douglas Nyenging AK Taong, who was previously the Staff Officer (D9) of the Criminal Investigation Department Special Investigation at the Sarawak IPK. - Bernama