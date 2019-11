KOTA BARU: Kelantan police will call in four teenagers linked to an incident in which school property was vandalised.

Kota Baru district deputy police chief Supt Mohd Suhaimi Ali said the four teenagers, all aged 14, will be asked to present themselves at the district police headquarters here after a police report was lodged by the school administrators yesterday.

“The report is in connection with the four’s alleged actions in vandalising eight chairs owned by the school yesterday, which was captured on video and has gone viral on social media.

“We have recorded a statement from the school administrators on the incident today while the four teenagers will be called in to record theirs very soon,” he said when met by reporters the school here today.

He said the case will be investigated under section 427 of the Penal Code for causing damage to properties, which carries a minimum jail term of one year or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

A 13-second video of several teenagers throwing and kicking plastic chairs in a classroom on the last day of the school final term yesterday ended up on social media and went viral. — Bernama