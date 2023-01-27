Kelantan customs auctions off 236 vehicles worth over RM3m

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) auctioned off 236 seized vehicles worth over RM3 million last year.

Its director, Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long said of this number, 141 vehicles worth RM2,877,344 can be registered and are still in good condition, adding that they were publicly auctioned through a series of three integrated tender sales.

The other 95 vehicles worth a total of RM274,384, which cannot be registered and cannot be used, were auctioned off in two series of open quotations.

“The vehicles that were auctioned are vehicles without approved permits (AP) from a neighbouring country for the domestic market where the prices offered are usually much lower than the current market prices,“ he said in a media statement today.

According to him, these vehicles were sold to close friends and there were also advertisements posted through social media, such as Facebook.

He also said that some of the vehicles were used to carry out for smuggling contraband cigarettes.

“The vehicles involved in these activities will be forfeited under Section 128(1) of the Customs Act 1967,” he added. - Bernama