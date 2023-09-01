Kelantan customs seize 2,159kg of firecrackers, fireworks

PASIR MAS: Kelantan Customs (JKDM) seized 2,159 kilogrammes of firecrackers and fireworks worth RM21,595 from suspected smugglers at the country’s northern border, with unpaid duty estimated at RM14,036.75, yesterday.

Kelantan Customs Director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long said acting on public information and surveillance, a team from the Rantau Panjang Regional Enforcement Division stopped a three-tonne lorry and a four-wheel drive at Kampung Padang Pak Amat in Pasir Puteh at about 9.50pm.

“The drivers of the lorry and four-wheel drive fled when the vehicles were flagged down. Investigations are ongoing to trace the owner(s) of the seized vehicles,“ he said at the Rantau Panjang JKDM enforcement office here today.

Wan Jamal Abdul Salam said the modus operandi used by the syndicate was to use small vehicles as runners to smuggle in firecrackers and fireworks without a permit to a central location at the border and once compiled, a lorry is loaded with the prohibited items for delivery to the klang valley.

“The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967, and if found guilty can be fined not less than 10 times the value of the goods or RM50,000 whichever is greater and not more than 20 times the value or RM500,000 whichever is greater, or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both for the first offence,” he said.

He also urged the public to help Kelantan Customs fight smuggling, notably cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers, drugs and other contraband which result in loss of revenue as well as result in harmful effects on society. - Bernama