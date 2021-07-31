Kelantan customs seize smuggled cigarettes worth RM332,400

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Customs Department has seized 1.68 million cigarettes worth RM332,400 with a tax value of more than RM1.1 million through an integrated operation carried out from July 25 to last Thursday.

Its director Mohd Rakbi Mat Saud said the contraband cigarettes were believed to be meant for distribution in Kelantan, as well as other states, especially on the east coast.

He said two lorries were also seized in the operation.

“The cigarettes which consist of various brands, were also believed to have been brought into the country illegally via Sungai Golok and several coastal areas in the state.

“The operation was conducted with the cooperation of various parties, including the Health Ministry, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry and the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rakbi said during the same operation, they also seized a cloned Mitsubishi Lancer car smuggled from Singapore with an estimated value of RM20,000 and duties worth RM38,000.

He said the owner of the cloned car was later detained to facilitate investigations under the Customs Act 1967.

Mohd Rakbi also urged the public to channel any information regarding smuggling activities by calling the Customs Department toll-free line at 1-800-88- 8855 or contacting the nearest Customs office.

“The department assures that the identity of every informant will be kept confidential,” he said. — Bernama