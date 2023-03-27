Kelantan customs seize smuggled cigarettes worth RM551,749

PASIR MAS: Kelantan Customs (JKDM) raided two premises in Kuala Krai and seized smuggled cigarettes worth RM551,749 last Monday.

Kelantan Customs director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long said the raids were carried out by the Enforcement Operations Team from the Rantau Panjang branch at 11am based on information received and surveillance carried out.

“Following information and surveillance, the raid was successfully carried out and 441,120 cigarette sticks were seized and two vehicles confiscated.

“The market value of the seized cigarettes is RM 174,300 while unpaid duty amounts to RM 367,449,“ he told reporters at the Rantau Panjang JKDM, here today.

Wan Jamal Abdul Salam added that a suspect had been detained to assist investigations.

“The Modus operandi of the smuggling syndicate is to smuggle in the goods (cigarettes) from a neighbouring country and store them in premises located here before being distributed to other parts of the country,“ he said. - Bernama