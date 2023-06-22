Kelantan customs seizes contraband cigarettes

KOTA BHARU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has seized 1,571,800 contraband cigarettes worth RM138,398 which duty of RM966,681.80 was unpaid in two separate raids in Tumpat and Kota Bharu on June 15 and 16.

Kelantan JKDM director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long said the enforcement team also detained three suspects and seized six vehicles, including four lorries.

In the first operation in Tumpat at about 8.30 am on June 15, the team seized 115 boxes containing 150,000 sticks of cigarettes.

They then detained a man and seized three lorries, he said in a statement today.

In the second raid on a house in Kota Bharu the following day, they nabbed two men and seized 421,800 sticks of cigarettes. The team also seized a lorry and two multi-purpose vehicles.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the modus operandi was to smuggle in the cigarettes from neighbouring countries by sea or river for distribution in this state,“ he added.

Wan Jamal said the case was being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967.-Bernama