Kelantan DAP to help ensure victory for PH-BN candidates in nine constituencies

GUA MUSANG: Kelantan DAP has identified nine state constituencies to focus on to help ensure victory for Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in the state election next month.

Its chairman, Datuk Azaha Abdul Rani said each of the nine state constituencies has over 2,000 non-Malays voters.

“Kota Lama constituency has the largest number as 38 per cent of the voters are non-Malays.

“The support for DAP in the nine constituencies is also very good,” he told reporters after attending the Dragon Boat Festival at Kuan Tai Meow Temple in Bandar Lama here today.

Kelantan Umno Datuk Zawawi Othman previously reported that BN would contest 31 seats in the state polls, while PH will contest 14 other seats. -Bernama