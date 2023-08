KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has declared this Sunday (Aug 13) as an occasional holiday in conjunction with the state election today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix) said this was to ease matters for the people of Kelantan as well Election Commission (EC) workers.

“The State Government has agreed to declare Sunday, Aug 13, as a holiday (occasional holiday) for Kelantan,” he said in a statement yesterday. -Bernama