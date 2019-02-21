Kelantan declares support for Tun Mahathir’s leadership

KOTA BARU: The Kelantan government today declared its confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in heading the nation.

In a statement today, Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the state government supported the federal government and always gave the best cooperation to the Federal Government, especially the leadership of Dr Mahathir as Malaysia’s seventh Prime Minister.

He said so far, the Members of the Kelantan State Executive Council was in constant contact with Ministers in the Prime Minister’s Department in an effort to foster cooperation between the state and federal governments.

“The Kelantan state government is confident of and has faith in the abilities of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister in leading Malaysia with success to the end of his term if nobody disturbs or stops his administrative process.

“We will always give our best cooperation to the Federal Government especially in matters involving Islamic affairs, peace in the country and well-being of the people,” he said. — Bernama