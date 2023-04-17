Kelantan DOE deploying drones to monitor peat fire in Bachok

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Department of Environment (DOE) is using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones to monitor peat soil fires in Mukim Beris Lalang, Bachok.

Its director Wan Aminordin Wan Kamaruddin said the drones are deployed before extinguishing action is carried out.

“The DOE Kelantan, in collaboration with other agencies including the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), constantly monitors the current state of air quality throughout the state, especially in the peat fire zone of Mukim Beris Lalang.

“Patrols have been carried out every day for the past two weeks, besides aerial monitoring using UAVs,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Wan Aminordin said the Air Pollution Index (API) reading in Kota Bharu dropped to a moderate level of 93 as at 11 am today compared to the unhealthy level of 104 recorded yesterday.

Wan Aminordin said the decrease in API reading was due to rain in several areas from yesterday evening.

“The hot weather in Kelantan for the past three weeks is one of the factors that caused the increase in API apart from other factors including particles from smoke and dust, peat fires and open burning.

“In these uncertain air quality conditions, we advise the public to reduce or postpone outdoor activities to avoid the effect of haze on health.

He also warned the public to refrain from open burning that will affect the existing air quality. - Bernama