KOTA BHARU: Employers in Kelantan especially shop owners as well as food stall operators have been told to send their lists of employees for Covid-19 vaccine jabs soon.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman, Dr Izani Husin (pix) said the move is important as these groups have close contacts with the people.

He said the initiative was among the efforts of the government to assist them especially food shop operators to resume dining-in at their premises.

“They can send the list of names to the parties running outreach vaccination programmes or the Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) if they have yet to receive appointments through MySejahtera.

“We will assist to expedite vaccination and we have also ordered the local authorities to take the names of shopkeepers in their areas for Covid-19 vaccine shots,” he said.

He told reporters at the Kijang Vaccination Outreach Programme at Sekolah Menengah Arab (U) Istiqamah Badang here today.

Earlier, the media reported that the State Special Security Committee (JKKN) has stipulated operators and employees of food shop to complete two-dose of Covid-19 vaccination before opening their premises for dine-in service.

Commenting in the development of Covid-19 cases in the state, Dr Izani said so far the entire state is in red zone.

“In fact, from my own observation when going to the ground, many are still complacent on SOP as they were seen not wearing face mask in public places.

“Apart from that, according to the information obtained from JKNK, the Delta variant is widespread in Kelantan because infection is transmitting very fast within a short time,” he said.

On vaccine supply, Dr Izani said Kelantan is expected to receive more than 700,000 doses from the federal government in September but the state government is prepared to open mega vaccination centres (PPV) if the supply of Covid-19 vaccine delivered exceeds one million doses. — Bernama