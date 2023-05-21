Kelantan farmers urged to use water wisely to cope with hot spell

GUA MUSANG: Farmers in Kelantan have been reminded to control their use of water during the current hot spell so that they would not run into a water supply crisis.

State Exco member in charge of agriculture Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail said prudent use of water was necessary to ensure they could continue to irrigate their crops if the dry season persisted.

He advised them to avoid wastage in water consumption and to recycle water where possible.

“We hope farmers will optimise water to irrigate their farms. Irrigation systems should also be properly maintained to prevent wastage.

“We must ensure that crops are not destroyed even when drought hits,” he told reporters after presenting food aid to Orang Asli villagers in Kampung Pasir Linggi, Pos Lebir, here today.

He also said farmers should not be involved in open burning, like setting fire to forests to clear the land for cultivation.

According to him, the authorities have not received any reports of major fires affecting agriculture holdings or peat soil areas. - Bernama