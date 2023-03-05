Kelantan firefighters ‘wage war’ on Beris Lalang landfill fire

BACHOK: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Kelantan will work round the clock to stamp out the smouldering landfill site in Beris Lalang here to end worsening air pollution caused by the week-long fire.

Its director, Zainal Madasin said the landfill that started burning on April 25, apparently caused by extremely hot weather, has been divided into two sectors to complete the extinguishing process.

“Extinguishing works are actively being carried out because this 4.04-hectare (10-acre) landfill fire risks causing greater air pollution if not put out immediately.

“So, with the 50 personnel on duty 24 hours a day, we will channel more water to flow in from the nearby catchment pond to the bottom of the garbage heap to soak the entire area,” he told a press conference, here, today.

Zainal said the extinguishing process was taking quite a long time due to the constraints of distant and limited water sources as well as being surrounded by areas of easily flammable peat.

He said that, at this stage, they have identified a source of water from a catchment pond located about 1,000 feet from the fire spot but are unsure if the supply is sufficient to extinguish the blaze.

“In this current hot weather, many open water sources in nearby areas have been drying out for us to pump water from,” he said.

As such, he said if the situation drags on and extinguishing efforts are not successful, JBPM Kelantan may seek the help of firefighters from other states in addition to cooperation from other agencies in the state.

Meanwhile, Zainal advised the public not to carry out open burning in nearby areas to avoid igniting another fire.

For the record, a total of 575 cases of open fires have been recorded as of April involving areas of peat land, estates, bush areas, lalang (undergrowth) and garbage disposal sites. - Bernama