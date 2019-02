KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Youth and Sports has allocated over RM20 million this year to develop and repair sports infrastructure in Kelantan, said its minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix).

He said this would include building a few synthetic (artificial) fields and upgrading the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here.

“I also want to make sure that in the future, when the opportunity comes, if possible we could host the Malaysian Games (Sukma) in Kelantan. This is because in organising the Sukma, there would be more comprehensive sports development and more funds can be allocated, just like in Perak and Johor.

“We also want to ensure that every area in Kelantan has adequate sports infrastructure development, on this the Federal will collaborate with the state government,” he said after officiating the synthetic football field of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kadok, here today.

The construction of the RM2.5 million synthetic field began in mid-2017 and was recently completed. It is the first synthetic field built for a school in the state.

Syed Saddiq added that sports is able to unite the people from all walks of life regardless of religion, race or political affiliation as well as becoming the core of development in a particular area.

“As for the youngsters, they will have a new place for activities with friends, so they would not have to join unhealthy activities like ‘merempit’ (daredevil motorcycle racing) or glue-sniffing. They can use sports to get together,” he said. — Bernama