Kelantan gov’t to provide Orang Asli with info on nutrition, dental health

KUALA KRAI: The Kelantan government will provide focused health information to the Orang Asli community from time to time in an effort to teach them to cultivate healthy living, including nutrition and dental health.

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said one of the programmes drawn up, the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS), for Pos Gob, Gua Musang would be a platform towards ensuring the success of the Healthy Malaysia 2030 agenda.

“Information on nutrition and dental health is crucial since most Orang Asli suffer from malnutrition and are easily infected by diseases, especially vector-borne, like rats and flies.

“In our efforts to help this group in terms of health, we will also provide health check-ups and medicines through periodical visits,” he told Bernama.

He said this after the launch of the ANMS Tour and the establishment of the MyCHAMPION Among the Pos Gob Orang Asli Community programme at Dataran Cintawangsa Kuala Krai here today.

According to him, MyCHAMPION was established as a health agent to disseminate information to local communities regarding health and social issues.

“MyCHAMPION is a programme for us to appoint two Orang Asli ambassadors (volunteers) so that they are aware of the need to take care of health,” he said. -Bernama