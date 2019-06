KOTA BARU: The Kelantan government has offered its condolences to the Batek family and community in Kuala Koh, Gua Musang following the death of another patient from the tribe after more than a week of treatment at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II (HRPZ II).

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix) said that he was informed of the matter by the hospital today.

“To date, I was informed by the hospital that the victim was believed to have died from measles and not pneumonia“, he told reporters after the 14th Kelantan State Assembly Sitting here, today.

Kelantan/Terengganu Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) director, Hashim Alang Abdul Hamid today reportedly said that the victim, Nasri Rosli, three, who was admitted to the hospital nine days ago, died at 6:45pm yesterday at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He said that a post mortem would be performed on the body at the forensic unit of HRPZ11 to determine the cause of death.

In the meantime, Ahmad said all quarters must play their respective role to boost awareness among the Batek Orang Asli on the aspects of healthcare, cleanliness and way of life.

‘’I see many things involving the Batek group which require assistance. I hope all parties can think of methods to change the way of life of the Batek people towards the better, especially in terms of education, way of thinking and livelihood like the Orang Asli at other posts who have undergone a modern way of life’’, he said.

He said that all the responsible quarters were also asked to take action to revive the lives of the Orang Asli in Kuala Koh.

Meanwhile, the Galas State Assembly constituency’s Orang Asli headman Bidi Ronggeng, who was present with 16 other Orang Asli to follow the sitting, said that the Health Department must boost its monitoring of Orang Asli villages to create awareness on the importance of looking after cleanliness.

‘’Undeniably, the department has monitored the Orang Asli villages but the effort should be escalated. This is because most of the Orang Asli especially in Kuala Koh were still not open about obtaining health services from the health department”, he said.

In the meantime, Kampung Orang Asli Aring 5 headman Raina Anjang said that a small number of Kuala Koh residents had returned home from yesterday accompanied by him and several JAKOA officers.

But, he said that there were still many who were afraid to do so because the cause of the deaths among the tribe had not been confirmed. — Bernama