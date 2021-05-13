Kelantan govt announces RM100,000 contribution to Palestinian cause

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government today announced a contribution of RM100,000 through the ‘Tabung Serambi Mekah’ fund to the Palestinian cause.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix) said the contribution would be delivered directly to Palestinians who are currently in dire need of financial assistance.

He said the Zionist regime’s actions were not only cruel and inhumane but also violated humanitarian principles and policies set by Western nations themselves.

“I am closely following the situation faced by the Palestinians; the struggle of the Palestinians certainly requires the prayers of Muslims from all over the world. The struggle of the Palestinians must also be aided through contributions from all of us.

“Based on this solidarity, the Kelantan state government through Tabung Serambi Mekah will channel a contribution of RM100,000 as a sign of being united in the struggle to liberate the Palestinian land from the cruelty of the Zionist regime,“ he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad also invited the public to contribute to the cause through the fund, which would be accepting donations from today until Wednesday (May 19).

“The contributions can be channelled through the Darulnaim Welfare Trust Fund (Tabung Serambi Mekah) 03018010080024 (Bank Islam),” he said, adding that the details and proof of the contribution should then be sent via WhatsApp to Mohd Roshdi Ismail (013-9015602).

Meanwhile, the Menteri Besar’s press secretary, Mohd Khairul Padli Baduldin, said in response to the call for donations to Muslims in Palestine, Ahmad had pledged a personal contribution of RM10,000 through the fund. — Bernama