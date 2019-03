KOTA BARU: The Kelantan government has called on everyone, especially those in the state, not to link the popular online video game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) to violence following Friday’s act of terror at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which left 50 dead.

State Human Development, Higher Education, Science and Technology Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said video games would not influence a person’s thinking despite the games using firearms and sharp weapons.

“We cannot link it (the killings) with e-Sports. That incident was an act of terror. If not a rifle, the men would have used a knife or sword. e-Sport does not influence but develops a person’s thinking towards positivity.

“We will not agree to e-Sport being banned as it also helps contribute positively in other ways, like generating the economy, technology and so on,” he told reporters after officiating East Coast e-Sport prize presentation ceremony at the Kelantan Public Library Corporation here today.

Earlier, he presented RM4,000 to solo category winner Muhammad Idham Fitri Abdullah and RM7,000 to Nur Ahmad Shahfuan Hanafiah’s team for emerging triumphant in the group category.

Wan Muhamad Firdaus Wan Ali took home the championship trophy after being adjudged the best overall player. — Bernama