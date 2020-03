KOTA BARU: A colloquium on sustainable development in Kelantan, organised by the state government to be held on March 16, has been postponed to a date to be announced later, due to the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology, Green Technology and Environment Committee chairman Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail said the state government viewed seriously the current Covid-19 situation in the country, particularly in Kelantan.

He said the issue on a religious gathering at a mosque in Sri Petaling, which was attended by about 10,000 people, including 5,000 Malaysians, with one of the Malaysian attendees having being confirmed with Covid-19 and classified as “Case 131” in the country, had created concern among the people.

“And now, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) having declared Covid-19 as a pandemic, it is the responsibility of all citizens of the world to fight the spread of this killer virus, whereby many countries have banned large gatherings and programmes to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama