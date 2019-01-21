Kelantan govt provides free wifi in Kota Baru

KOTA BARU: Kelantan government today launched the Kelantan Free WiFi – free wireless broadband facility – at 10 hotspots around Kota Baru for the convenience of the people.

Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the development of the 10 hotspots, costing RM225,000, was provided through the social services of Infra Quest Sdn Bhd (IQSB), a subsidiary of the Kelantan State Economic Development Corporation (PKINK).

“The implementation of this free WiFi facility is one of Kelantan’s sustainable development masterplan for this year in ensuring that we are moving into digital technology and it is also one of our promises in the manifesto in the general election last year.

“We hope this facility will be fully utilised for the good of the people and not being abused to spread various defamation which can jeopardise the peace,“ he told reporters after officiating the launch of the Kelantan Free WiFi here.

Also present were his deputy Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah and state Human Development, Education, Higher Education, Science and Technology Committee chairman Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan here today.

The event also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between PKINK and Telekom Malaysia Berhad as well as the signing of a joint venture agreement between IQSB and Kota Baru Municipal Council (MPKB).

Among the free WiFi hotspots, with capacity of 50 Mbps each, include the Medan MARA, Bulatan Jam Besar, Dataran Cheng Ho, Pasar Siti Khadijah, Buluh Kubu Bazaar, Medan Usahawanan at the stadium and several main roads around Kota Baru.

In an another development, Ahmad claimed that the suit filed by the federal government against the Kelantan government over the recognition Orang Asli Temiar’s land rights at Pos Simpor near Gua Musang was likely to garner votes in the upcoming Cameron Highland parliamentary by-election.

He said the Orang Asli’s wellbeing was never marginalised as the state government had provided protected area for the group by providing 4,800 hectares of water catchment area as well as for agricultural activities and settlements that were supposed to be managed by the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa).

Meanwhile, Mohd Amar said all projects in the Orang Asli settlements were only implemented after receiving the approval from the Department of Environment and the issue of being irresponsible state government did not arise. — Bernama