Kelantan govt to table 2022 state budget on Dec 2

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government is scheduled to tabled the 2022 state budget on Dec 2, said State Assembly Speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya’kub.

He said the date had been forwarded to the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, last week for his consent.

It will be tabled by Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix), he said when met by Bernama at his office.

On the state-level tabling of the Auditor -General’s Report 2019 Series 2 , Abdullah said the matter had not been set as the report needed to get the approval of the State Executive Council before it could be tabled.

The last sitting of the Kelantan State Assembly was held last Aug 23 to 25-Bernama