Kelantan hospital management to meet family of dead infant

KOTA BHARU: The management of the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) will meet with the family of a two-month-old baby who claimed that the negligence by the hospital staff in their treatment, resulted in the death of the infant on Feb 18.

HRPZ II director Datuk Dr Selasawati Ghazali said that the hospital had conducted an investigation involving doctors and nurses who were responsible for treating the baby.

However, she said, the hospital could not reveal the findings of the investigation at this time and would only inform the matter to the victim’s family during the meeting.

“As soon as the issue went viral on social media, we have instructed those involved including specialist doctors, doctors, nurses as well as the committee involved to look into the matter.

“We will explain every action taken by the hospital while treating the baby and the baby’s next-of-kin can also ask all questions during the meeting,” she said when contacted by Bernama, here, today.

Earlier, a Facebook video posted by Ola Ola claimed that the hospital’s negligence led to the death of her two-month-old baby.

In the video, which garnered more than 60,000 views, Ola Ola claimed that the baby was forced to fast for five days apart from being given milk past the expiration date and was administered sleeping pills without her permission.

-Bernama