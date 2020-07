KOTA BARU: The Kelantan state government will work with hotel operators in the state to carry out sanitisation of all hotels here so as to boost tourist confidence.

Chairman of the Kelantan Unity, Culture, Heritage and Tourism Committee, Datuk Md Anizam Abdul Rahman (pix) said the programme will be implemented soon to revive the tourism industry which was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said although the pandemic was not over, the tourism industry must continue, especially at the domestic level.

“We will work with various parties to revive the tourism industry which was badly hit,” he said.

“The public should take their holidays, especially to Kelantan where there are many cultural and natural attractions,” he told reporters at the 2020 Kelantan Media Expressions Programme Night and launch of the ‘Holiday With Firefly’ (”Jom Cuti Bersama Firefly”) programme in conjunction with the Cuti-Cuti Malaysia campaign here last night.

Md Anizam said the 2020 Media Expressions Programme was aimed at promoting products based on experiential tourism involving culture, heritage, food and communities.

Also present were Firefly chief executive officer Philip See, and senior communications director of Tourism Malaysia, Iskandar Mirza Mohd Yusof.

Meanwhile, See said Firefly had taken all the necessary steps to ensure the safety of passengers travelling within the new normal. — Bernama