Kelantan JaPen spreads info on human trafficking, migrant smuggling at borders

TUMPAT: The Kelantan Information Department (JaPen) is focusing on the state’s border areas to implement information programmes related to human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

Its director Muhd Nor Aswadi Md Nor said it would be implemented through the Local Action Communication Programme (KOMTIS) of the Council for Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (MAPO) with the aim to disseminate information to the people in border areas so that together with the government, they can improve security in the country.

“We are focusing on the border areas in Kelantan such as Tumpat, Pasir Mas, and Jeli so that the residents will cooperate and strongly support the enforcement agencies to facilitate the work to implement appropriate actions,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after launching the KOMTIS MAPO programme at the Kompleks Yayasan Pembangunan Ummah at Kampung Kajang Sebidang Tumpat, here today.

Muhd Nor Aswadi added that the role of the local community is very important to channel information to the authorities in order to curb migrant trafficking and smuggling activities in the state.-Bernama